Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (VOW3)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR: VOW3):

2/26/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €190.00 ($223.53) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/22/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €183.00 ($215.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €216.00 ($254.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €199.00 ($234.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/15/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €190.00 ($223.53) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €190.00 ($223.53) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €183.00 ($215.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €200.00 ($235.29) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €185.00 ($217.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €173.00 ($203.53) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €200.00 ($235.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €185.00 ($217.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €205.00 ($241.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €208.00 ($244.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €155.00 ($182.35) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €183.00 ($215.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €189.00 ($222.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €169.00 ($198.82) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €185.00 ($217.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €183.00 ($215.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €189.00 ($222.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €169.00 ($198.82) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €190.00 ($223.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €181.00 ($212.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) was given a new €181.00 ($212.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR:VOW3 traded down €1.54 ($1.81) on Friday, reaching €171.08 ($201.27). 799,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10. Volkswagen AG has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52 week high of €173.66 ($204.31). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €159.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of €146.59.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

