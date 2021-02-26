Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (WEF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE: WEF):

2/22/2021 – Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$2.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.75 to C$2.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.85. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$2.00.

2/4/2021 – Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.70.

1/13/2021 – Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.05 to C$1.65. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.25 to C$1.50.

12/29/2020 – Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$1.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$1.00.

Shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) stock opened at C$1.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$626.64 million and a PE ratio of 18.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.15. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$1.71.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

