Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nexa Resources (NEXA)

2/19/2021 – Nexa Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/16/2021 – Nexa Resources was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2021 – Nexa Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Nexa Resources was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

2/1/2021 – Nexa Resources was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

1/26/2021 – Nexa Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/20/2021 – Nexa Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/14/2021 – Nexa Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of NEXA opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. Nexa Resources S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. Analysts forecast that Nexa Resources S.A. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2643 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 191,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $711,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

