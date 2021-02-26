Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Centerra Gold (CAGDF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS: CAGDF):

2/25/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $19.50 to $18.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $16.50 to $17.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Centerra Gold was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/2/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $15.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Centerra Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

1/11/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAGDF traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,301. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

