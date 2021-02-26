Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Turning Point Brands (TPB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB):

2/18/2021 – Turning Point Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

2/11/2021 – Turning Point Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $45.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Turning Point Brands had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $59.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Turning Point Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

2/3/2021 – Turning Point Brands had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $51.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TPB traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.20. 170,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,116. The stock has a market cap of $939.52 million, a P/E ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 0.58. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $61.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.63 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,619 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,043,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 162,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 61.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 34,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

