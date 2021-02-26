Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Turning Point Brands (TPB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB):
- 2/18/2021 – Turning Point Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “
- 2/11/2021 – Turning Point Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $45.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2021 – Turning Point Brands had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $59.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – Turning Point Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “
- 2/3/2021 – Turning Point Brands had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $51.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
TPB traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.20. 170,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,116. The stock has a market cap of $939.52 million, a P/E ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 0.58. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $61.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.10.
Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.63 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,619 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,043,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 162,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 61.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 34,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.
