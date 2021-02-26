Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.94

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.94 and traded as high as $31.16. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares last traded at $29.80, with a volume of 316,774 shares changing hands.

RRGB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a market cap of $463.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,674,000 after acquiring an additional 63,507 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at $915,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 39,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 26,039 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 227,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 46,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

