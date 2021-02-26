Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.94

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.94 and traded as high as $31.16. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares last traded at $29.80, with a volume of 316,774 shares changing hands.
RRGB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
The company has a market cap of $463.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile (NASDAQ:RRGB)
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.