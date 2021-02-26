ReddCoin (RDD) Achieves Market Cap of $113.48 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $113.48 million and $1.35 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,075.09 or 0.99523120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00039619 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.25 or 0.00447659 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.24 or 0.00858050 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.88 or 0.00271903 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00114886 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002107 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.