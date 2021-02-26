Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Redfin in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.28 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $98.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,677,000 after purchasing an additional 759,662 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,257,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,616,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,349,000 after buying an additional 222,013 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 427,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,332,000 after purchasing an additional 202,972 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Redfin by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 337,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after buying an additional 186,360 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $234,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,243.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $196,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 112,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,231.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,321 shares of company stock worth $5,811,122. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

