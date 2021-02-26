Refereum (RFR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,802.00

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. Refereum has a market cap of $20.60 million and approximately $2,802.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00053878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.48 or 0.00698741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00030074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00033776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00039924 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum (RFR) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

