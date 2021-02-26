reflect.finance (RFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.62 Million

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. One reflect.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002351 BTC on exchanges. reflect.finance has a market cap of $10.62 million and approximately $150,352.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 36.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get reflect.finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.97 or 0.00477840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00068759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00079702 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00075154 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.51 or 0.00466412 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,471,543 tokens. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com . The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.