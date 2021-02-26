Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of Regency Centers worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,664,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,361,000 after acquiring an additional 305,993 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,607,000 after acquiring an additional 395,391 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,289,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,994 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,042,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,699,000 after acquiring an additional 21,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,056,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,184,000 after acquiring an additional 209,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG opened at $55.25 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $63.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.64, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REG. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

