Relx (LON:REL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,372.84

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:REL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,372.84 ($31.00) and last traded at GBX 1,692.50 ($22.11), with a volume of 5201854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,722.50 ($22.50).

REL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,085 ($27.24) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) price objective on shares of Relx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,785 ($23.32) price objective on shares of Relx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,407 ($31.45) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,973.78 ($25.79).

The stock has a market capitalization of £32.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,828.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,759.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 33.40 ($0.44) per share. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

About Relx (LON:REL)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

