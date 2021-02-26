Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REMYY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $20.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.06. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.59 and a beta of 0.20.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

