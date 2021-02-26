ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Trading Down 5.5%

ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF)’s share price traded down 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ReNeuron Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of -23.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

