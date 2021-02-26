RENN Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Shares Up 7.1%

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) shot up 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.55. 155,414 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 354% from the average session volume of 34,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RENN Fund stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in RENN Fund were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About RENN Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG)

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for RENN Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RENN Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.