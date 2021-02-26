Renold (LON:RNO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.96

Renold plc (LON:RNO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.96 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.29). Renold shares last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.27), with a volume of 1,151,862 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.05 million and a P/E ratio of 13.93.

About Renold (LON:RNO)

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

