Renold (LON:RNO) Shares Gap Down to $19.50

Renold plc (LON:RNO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.25), but opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.24). Renold shares last traded at GBX 18.88 ($0.25), with a volume of 615,892 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £42.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75.

About Renold (LON:RNO)

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

