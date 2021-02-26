Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Repligen by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,606,000 after buying an additional 320,301 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Repligen by 56.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,441,000 after buying an additional 239,625 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 11.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 418,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,810,000 after buying an additional 43,507 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,297,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,632,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $6.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.99. 7,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.49 and a 200-day moving average of $181.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

In other news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $80,988.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

