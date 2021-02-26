REPO (REPO) Price Reaches $0.22

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 26th. One REPO token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $313,984.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, REPO has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.80 or 0.00485566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00066563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00081753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00057299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00075867 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.27 or 0.00463030 BTC.

REPO Token Profile

REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 tokens. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

