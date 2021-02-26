Republic Services, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Republic Services in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RSG. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

NYSE RSG opened at $90.44 on Wednesday. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.53 and a 200-day moving average of $93.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Republic Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,339,000 after purchasing an additional 50,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Republic Services by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 39,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 26,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Republic Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 321,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,463 shares during the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

