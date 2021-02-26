Request (REQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $81.66 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Request coin can currently be bought for about $0.0817 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. Request has a total market cap of $81.66 million and $1.35 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00054314 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.41 or 0.00699576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00029565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00034104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00060152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

