Research Analysts Set Expectations for Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.33 for the year.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

AWI has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Shares of NYSE:AWI traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.43. 2,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,624. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $111.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 78,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 13,371.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 20,725 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,098,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth $788,000.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $2,444,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,419,899.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,673,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,678 shares of company stock worth $7,015,206. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.