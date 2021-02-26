Resimac Group Limited (ASX:RMC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Resimac Group Limited (ASX:RMC) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Resimac Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,255.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.84.

About Resimac Group

Resimac Group Limited, a non-bank financial institution, provides residential mortgage solutions in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Australian Lending Business and New Zealand Lending Business segments. It offers prime and specialist lending products; and home loans. The company also provides mortgage originator, trustee, lender, manager, and broker services; and LMI captive insurer and record lending services.

