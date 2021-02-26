Resimac Group Limited (ASX:RMC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Resimac Group Limited (ASX:RMC) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Resimac Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,255.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.84.
About Resimac Group
Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Resimac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resimac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.