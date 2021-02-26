Revain Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.05 Billion (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Revain token can currently be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Revain has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Revain has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $4.86 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00053878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.48 or 0.00698741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00030074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00033776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00039924 BTC.

About Revain

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . The official website for Revain is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Revain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

