Revolve Group, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Revolve Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. William Blair also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RVLV. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.79.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.16. 3,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,386. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.37. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Revolve Group by 521.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $214,124.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $316,211. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $3,658,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 638,538 shares of company stock valued at $18,130,286. Company insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

