Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Trading Up 14.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s stock price was up 14.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $39.00. The company traded as high as $46.70 and last traded at $46.10. Approximately 3,073,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 1,143,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.19.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Revolve Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.79.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $3,658,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $214,124.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 638,538 shares of company stock valued at $18,130,286 over the last quarter. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Revolve Group by 521.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 67.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.37.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

