RIB Software (ETR:RIB) Trading Up 1.5%

RIB Software SE (ETR:RIB) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €26.48 ($31.15) and last traded at €26.20 ($30.82). Approximately 4,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 318,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €25.82 ($30.38).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is €27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

About RIB Software (ETR:RIB)

RIB Software SE creates, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO Civil, a CAD software for highway, earthwork, and sewer construction; iTWO e-tendering platform that provides e-business and e-tendering solutions for construction and supply services; and RIBTEC, an integrated software that enables structural engineers in structural designing of building and ground engineering, finite element calculation, and tunnel and bridge construction, as well as drawing of formwork and reinforcement plans.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for RIB Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIB Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.