RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Shares Down 15%

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) shares dropped 15% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 1,281,932 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 900,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.50% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIBT)

RiceBran Technologies operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

