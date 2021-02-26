Rigel Finance (RIGEL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $300,001.00

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 48.5% lower against the US dollar. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $538,132.92 and $300,001.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $128.16 or 0.00266814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

