Rio DeFi 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.70 Million (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Rio DeFi has a total market cap of $29.27 million and $4.70 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rio DeFi has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.64 or 0.00475689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00067684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00081216 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00055951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00075548 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $218.10 or 0.00472368 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Rio DeFi Profile

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

