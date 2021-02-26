Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Down 30.6% Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $34.24 million and $755,519.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 30.6% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0673 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.36 or 0.00179380 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

