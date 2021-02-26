Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Trading Down 6.5%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)’s stock price was down 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.55 and last traded at $19.58. Approximately 2,271,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,002,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RAD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rite Aid by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Rite Aid by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Rite Aid by 5,749.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Rite Aid by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.