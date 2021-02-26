RMR Wealth Builders Sells 30,724 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RMR Wealth Builders decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 96.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $151.18 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $154.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Independent Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

