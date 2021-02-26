Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Robert Half International worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 786.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International stock opened at $79.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $83.50.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their target price on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

