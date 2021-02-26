Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Robert Half International worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 786.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Robert Half International stock opened at $79.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $83.50.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their target price on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.
Robert Half International Company Profile
Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.
