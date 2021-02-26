Robert W. Baird Downgrades Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Neutral

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VYGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. BTIG Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.84.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $90,018.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,360.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,253,000 after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 684,008 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 27,328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 398,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 258,834 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 75,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

