Robert W. Baird Lowers WNS (NYSE:WNS) to Neutral

WNS (NYSE:WNS) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $82.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WNS. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $77.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.05 and a 200 day moving average of $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. WNS has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $78.07.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in WNS by 310.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in WNS in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

