Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) (LON:RWA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $451.43

Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) (LON:RWA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 451.43 ($5.90) and traded as high as GBX 540 ($7.06). Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) shares last traded at GBX 510 ($6.66), with a volume of 5,573 shares changing hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price target on shares of Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86. The company has a market capitalization of £390.14 million and a PE ratio of 17.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 525.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 451.43.

In related news, insider Rohinton (Ron) Mobed acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.01) per share, with a total value of £55,200 ($72,119.15).

Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) Company Profile (LON:RWA)

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

