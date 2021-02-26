Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Purchases 5,696 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,385,000 after purchasing an additional 670,762 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 31,148.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,455,000 after acquiring an additional 391,538 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,865,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 702,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after acquiring an additional 195,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,130,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,865,000 after acquiring an additional 192,672 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $2.52 on Friday, hitting $156.07. 1,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,267. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.61. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $163.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

