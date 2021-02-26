Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

RKT traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. 49,963,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,651,893. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.52.

RKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

