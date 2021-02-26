Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Trading 7.2% Higher

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s share price traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.25 and last traded at $55.58. 490,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 474,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 247,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,872,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $950,683.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,914.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,479,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,968,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,802,000 after acquiring an additional 93,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,332,000 after acquiring an additional 44,666 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,379,000 after acquiring an additional 254,673 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,277,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,043 shares during the period.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

