Rocket Pool Hits Market Cap of $95.65 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $95.65 million and $4.13 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for $9.30 or 0.00019536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.35 or 0.00715236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00029109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00033768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00059565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00040716 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

RPL is a token. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rocket Pool Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.