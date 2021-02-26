Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Tops $9.30 on Major Exchanges

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for about $9.30 or 0.00019536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $95.65 million and $4.13 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Pool

RPL is a token. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

