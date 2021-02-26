Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (RK.V) (CVE:RK) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (RK.V) (CVE:RK) shares dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 24,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 99,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.21 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16.

About Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (RK.V) (CVE:RK)

Rockhaven Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Klaza gold-silver property, which consists of 1,478 mineral claims covering an area of 287 square kilometers located in the Whitehorse mining district, Yukon Territory.

