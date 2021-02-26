Ronald E. Nelson Sells 3,486 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,486 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $367,842.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

COLM traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,299. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.06. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $112.21.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

