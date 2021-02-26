Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Issues Earnings Results

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Root updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,756,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,734. Root has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Root currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Root, Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root's modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

