Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.52

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.52 and last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 124789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Root has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth $1,026,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth $40,846,000.

Root Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root's modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

