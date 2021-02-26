Ross Group Plc (RGP.L) (LON:RGP) Shares Gap Up to $2.78

Ross Group Plc (RGP.L) (LON:RGP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.78 ($0.04), but opened at GBX 2.90 ($0.04). Ross Group Plc (RGP.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.65 ($0.03), with a volume of 662,319 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.80 million and a P/E ratio of 3.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.42.

About Ross Group Plc (RGP.L) (LON:RGP)

Ross Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in research, development, production, and sale of Chitin, a bio-degradable polymer. Its products are applied in various industries, such as plastic, agricultural, veterinary, textile, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical. Ross Group Plc was incorporated in 1913 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Group Plc (RGP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Group Plc (RGP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.