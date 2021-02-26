Roth Capital Raises Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Price Target to $6.00

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sensus Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.65.

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 71,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,471. The firm has a market cap of $82.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the second quarter worth $1,792,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 150.0% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 34.6% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 661,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the second quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 48.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 99,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

