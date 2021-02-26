Roth CH Acquisition I (NASDAQ:ROCH) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:ROCH) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 371,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 242,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROCH. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter worth about $995,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,985,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,017,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,980,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter worth about $995,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roth CH Acquisition I Co focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or various businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

