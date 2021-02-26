Rotten Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $24,006.00 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, Rotten has traded down 63.3% against the US dollar. One Rotten token can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $605,000.89 and approximately $24,006.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rotten alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00054314 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.41 or 0.00699576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00029565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00034104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00060152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Rotten Profile

Rotten is a token. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 59,507,041 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

Buying and Selling Rotten

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.